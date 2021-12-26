 Skip to main content
Dean P. Murphy

Dean P. Murphy

September 27, 1931 - October 30, 2021

RACINE - Dean P. Murphy passed away October 30, 2021, at the age of 90. He was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin, September 27, 1931, the eldest child of the late Philip and Lavanche (Bartlett) Murphy.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family on December 30, 2021, 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Services to follow at 11:00 AM with Pastor Allison Johnson officiating. The family requests everyone wear a mask. Due to COVID the family regrets there will not be a luncheon following the service.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Robert Gullberg for his many years of care for Dean.

"An Irish Blessing" - May your day be touched with a bit of Irish luck brightened by a song in your heart, and warm smiles by the people you love.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

