August 18, 1963—July 17, 2018

CUDAHY—Dean E. Paccagnella, age 54, passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

He was born in Cudahy, WI, August 18, 1963 son of the late Neal and Patricia (Nee; Bruneau) Paccagnella.

Dean was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School, “Class of 1981”. Following graduation, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and Reserves. He was employed for a number of years at Jacobsen Mfg.

Surviving are his daughters; Kasey Paccagnella; Ashley Lotharius, his grandson, Devendra Paccagnella; sister, Kellie (Ricky) Smetana; nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parent’s he also was preceded in death by his twin brother Darrell Paccagnella.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home, Friday, August 3, 2018, 4:30-6:30 P.M. A memorial service will follow at 6:30 P.M. with full military honors.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

