Dean E. Luke
NEW MUNSTER - Dean E. Luke, 75, of New Munster, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021 at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 9:00 until 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will take place at St. Alphonsus Cemetery following the service.

For a complete obituary, go to www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

