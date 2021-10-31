NEW MUNSTER - Dean E. Luke, 75, of New Munster, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021 at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 9:00 until 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will take place at St. Alphonsus Cemetery following the service.
For a complete obituary, go to www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
