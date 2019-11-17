Deacon Theodore D. F. Nicholson

Deacon Theodore Douglas Fairbanks Nicholson, age 84, answered The Call of His Loving Savior on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. The Celebration to Honor His Life and Legacy will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Christian Faith Fellowship Church, 8633 Good Hope Rd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held in the church from 1:00 p.m.—2:00 p.m. Please visit the funeral home website for Deacon Nicholson’s full obituary.