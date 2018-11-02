November 13, 1920—October 26, 2018
RACINE—He was born in Racine, November 13, 1920, son of John and Giovanna (Nee: DeFazio) Missurelli. On November 28, 1941, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Helen Matagrano to start a happy 67 year marriage.
Russell attended St. Catherine’s High School and St. Francis Seminary. During WWII he served as a tech sergeant in the Quartermaster School of the U.S. Army at Fort Lee, Va. He started his career working for Louis Matagrano & Sons and later purchased the company with an associate and founded Marquette Distributing Company.
Russell taught religious education at St. Patrick’s Parish for eighteen years and was trustee for nine years. In 1975 he received recognition for 22 years of service for the Archbishop Fund Drive and was given a medallion as a gift from Archbishop Cousins from his “Ad Limina visit to Rome.” Russell was ordained a Deacon in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee in 1981 and served with the pastoral teams at St. Patrick’s Parish, St. Rose Parish, St. Casimir, and St. Edward’s Parish. For 30 years he volunteered as a chaplain at St. Mary’s Medical Center, brought communion to the homebound, held communion services at Killarney Kourt and Fountain Hills Senior Living (his last prayer service was Tuesday, Oct. 23rd), was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1207, and was active with the Serra Club promoting vocations. Russell was awarded Pope Pius X Medallion by Milwaukee Archbishop William E. Cousins for teaching.
He was a 77-year member of his beloved Roma Lodge where he served as chaplain for many years, served as president for 13 terms, ran Bingo on Thursday nights for 40 years, and was known to always have a festival raffle ticket for sale in his pocket. This past May he was honored by the Sons of Italy and was the proud recipient of the Leonardo da Vinci Award of Excellence.
Civic minded, Russell served on the City of Racine Ethics Committee, served as Director and Chairman on St. Monica’s Senior Citizens Board, and was a member and spiritual leader of the Northside Business Assn. for 50+ years. Above all Russell was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and dear friend to many. He will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his two grandchildren, Andrew “Drew” Missureli of Winters, CA, and Andrea Missureli of Madison, WI; daughter-in-law Suzanne Missureli of Madison and sisters-in-law Gina Missurelli of Kenosha, and Marie Missurelli of Scottsdale, AZ; as well as many special nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, dear neighbors and friends, all a part of his extended family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Helen; his son Russell “Rusty”; his sisters Nellie Romano and Jennie Missurelli; and his brothers, Peter, Sam, Frank and Joey Missurelli.
Visitation will be held Sunday, November 4, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home (Roma Lodge service at 2:30 p.m.) and Monday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Avenue, Monday, November 5, 2018, 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Allen Bratkowski officiating. Entombment with Full Military Honors will follow at Calvary Garden Crypts. Memorials to the Russell and Helen Missureli Scholarship Fund, Health Care Network Inc., or St. Edward Catholic Church have been suggested.
Drew and Andrea wish to express their deepest gratitude to the Meredith family who welcomed them and Russell into their extended family and for their love and support throughout the years. A special thanks to Jim for his unfailing support and care for Russell.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.