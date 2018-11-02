Try 1 month for 99¢

Deacon Russell A Missurelli

November 13, 1920 - October 26, 2018

RACINE - Deacon Russell Missurelli, passed away on Friday, October 26, 2018.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 4, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home (Roma Lodge service at 2:30 p.m.) and Monday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Avenue, Monday, November 5, 2018, 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Allen Bratkowski officiating. Entombment with Full Military Honors will follow at Calvary Garden Crypts. Memorials to the Russell and Helen Missureli Scholarship Fund, Health Care Network Inc., or St. Edward Catholic Church have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deacon Russell A. Missureli
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments