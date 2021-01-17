 Skip to main content
Deacon Oscar Priest Adkisson
Deacon Oscar Priest Adkisson, 85, of Racine was called Home by his Loving Savior on Monday, January 11, 2021. His Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, January 23rd at 3:00 p.m., with Bishop L.L. Kirby officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. The Homegoing Service will be by invitation only due to the Pandemic. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE RD., MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

