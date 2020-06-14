Deacon Durk C. Harris

His Memorial Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, June 20th at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Willie Riley officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on that Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Private inurnment will take place in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In accordance with Racine County mandate, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. You may be required to wait outside until others leave the building. For the safety and security of our guests we also require those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.