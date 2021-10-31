May 4, 1946—October 25, 2021

MERRILL—Dawn Sus, age 75, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021 at her home in Merrill, Wisconsin. She was born on May 4, 1946 in Racine, Wisconsin.

While working in a grocery store in Racine, WI, Dawn met her future husband, Frank J. Sus, Jr. Shortly after meeting, Frank was deployed to England while serving in the U.S. Air Force. Dawn followed Frank to England and on June 20, 1964 they were married in London, England.

Dawn worked in a foundry, a machine shop, she was a baker and cooked at a nursing home before becoming a dietician at a nursing home looking after 312 patients. She began Meals on Wheels in Racine, WI and co-owned a few businesses in Antigo, WI including Sus Transfer and Eight Reasons Group Home.

She was a very giving person, who would give the clothes off her back for anyone. She loved taking care of her many farm animals and she will be dearly missed by her family and friends.