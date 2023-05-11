Jan. 18, 1960—Nov. 30, 2022

RACINE—Dawn Marie Geilfuss, 62, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on November 30, 2022. She was born in Milwaukee on January 18, 1960, daughter of the late Fred and Bonnie (nee: O’Dell) Geilfuss.

Dawn was an avid reader. She loved spending time visiting with friends.

Dawn leaves to cherish her memory, her sister, Shelley (Stephen Henclewski) Zepnick; brother-in-law, Tom Bennett; other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to her parents, Dawn is preceded in death by her sister, Deborah Bennett, and her brother-in-law, David Zepnick.

A celebration of Dawn’s life will take place on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. There will be a visitation from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services.

Draeger-Langendorf

Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403