MT. PLEASANT—Dawn Marie Coey, 58, passed away, unexpectedly, in the comfort of her home.
She was born in Racine on December 29, 1960.
Dawn devoted her life to her family as a stay at home mom. She was the “Jane of all trades” handling anything and everything within the home from the tree cutting to the cooking. Her children were her pride and joy, as she often outlined in the beautiful poems she wrote. She made nightly family dinners and family vacations a priority. Dawn was a dog owner her entire life and loved each and every one of them as a member of the family. She had an incredible eye for design, from her fashion to her impeccable home. Dawn was an avid pool player, was known for the hats she wore so well, and was a lover of her sports cars and sunshine. She had the ability to bring happiness everywhere with her sense of humor and had a smile that would light any room. She will be deeply missed by her family, and all that knew her.
Surviving are her children; Ashley Coey, Tony J. Coey; her beloved granddaughter, Mila; mother, Gretchen Neibaur; former husband, father of her children, and special friend, Tony Coey, all of Racine; her loving dogs and companions, Lambo, Raji, and grandpuppy Coco. Dawn’s aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and a host of friends also survive her. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Joseph and Marie Wasinack father, James Neibaur, and special friend, Cheryl Povkovich.
A Memorial Service, celebrating her life, will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, January 26th, at 7:00 p.m.
Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, an educational fund will be established for her granddaughter, Mila.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
