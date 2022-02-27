May 8, 1965 - Feb. 15, 2022

RACINE — Dawn Lueckfeld, 56, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at home after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Dawn was born May 8, 1965, to Gordon and Doris (nee: Kober) Lueckfeld. She graduated from Lutheran High School in 1983, and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Dawn will be deeply missed by her mother, Doris Lueckfeld; daughter, Brittney (John Kaprelian) Lueckfeld; sister, Susan (Pete) Danowski; grandson, Logan Kaprelian; nephews: Jacob and Alex Danowski; aunts and uncles: Gary (Judy) and Jim (Dorothy) Kober; and many other family members and friends.

She goes on to be reunited with her grandparents: Rose and Edward Kober, and aunt, Janet Venegas.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family or to the Cancer Research Institute.

In keeping with Dawn's wishes, private services have been held.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Mullane, his staff, and the palliative care nurses for their care of Dawn.

