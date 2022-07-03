Dawn I. Mueller

Nov. 2, 1953 – June 25, 2022

RACINE—Dawn Irene Mueller, “Auntie Dawn”, “Dawnie”, “Miss Dawn”, age 68, passed away peacefully with her niece Amanda by her side pain free on the morning of Saturday, June 25, 2022. She was an amazing aunt, sweet sister, and faithful friend. Dawn was reunited with her loving parents, Richard and Jeanne (nee: Wieck) Mueller; her beautiful sister, Nancy Peterson, and her best friend, Barney “Woof—Woof”. She is survived by her sister, “Birdie” Robin (Chuck) Henkes; nieces and nephews: Troy and Taylor Peterson, Christopher (Heidi) Henkes and children, Matthew, Conner and Hunter; Amanda (Miles) Krekling and children, Kallie, Knox, and Kolton; many other relatives she held close to her heart.

Dawn was always a dedicated and hardworking employee at each and every place of employment. Dawn was strong and fought hard through all her ailments: Diabetes, Breast Cancer, COVID, and much more that she kept hidden. Special thank you to Barb Smith and Ruth Kitzmann for their unconditional love and support. She was an exceedingly compliant patient. Thank you to all her health care providers especially, Dr. Gullberg, Dr. Xie, Dr. Fisco, and most importantly Dr. Paulick who maintained her mobility and independence for so long.

Dawn enjoyed sports; the Chicago Bears, Cubs and the Milwaukee Bucks. She had a love of big cars and how much pride she took in how well she cared for them. Most importantly next to her nieces and nephews was her love for animals- it was unconditional. She will be remembered as an amazing woman who was always so nice, so sweet, caring and an absolutely beautiful and wonderful person. She will be dearly missed.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Wednesday, July 6, 2022, 1:00 p.m. Private interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to ASPCA or the Wisconsin Humane Society have been suggested.

The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Ascension All Saints Hospital 2C/D staff and Compassus Hospice (Liz and Tracy and Karisa) for all the love and care they gave to Dawn. Greatly appreciate Amanda, Miles, Kallie, Knox, Kolton, and Sandy Verwey for opening your home to her and showering her with love during her final chapter. SHE WAS JOY!

Always remember the words of Dawn “Everything in moderation!”

