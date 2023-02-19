Sept. 12, 1958—Feb. 13, 2023

RACINE—Dawn G. (nee: Ligman) Shannon, 64, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at her residence.

Dawn was born in Milwaukee on September 12, 1958, the daughter of the late Jerome and Irene (Lang) Ligman, Sr. She had strong Faith and was very involved with National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI). Dawn was passionate and caring toward the people around her; her greatest joy was being a Mother.

Dawn is survived by her loving daughters: Sarah (Paul Kristapovich) Shannon, Kate Shannon and Sadalyn “Sadie” Shannon; grandson, Jack Shannon-Kristapovich; brother, Jerome (Sue) Ligman; and sister, Alice (Mike Fazekas) Kannich. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her siblings: Hank, Donna, Susan, John; and was the widow of James Mark Shannon.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to friends both near and far, especially her caregivers.

Please see funeral home website for full obituary details for Dawn’s Celebration of Life.

