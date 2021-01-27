Dawn E. Pauers (nee: McPhee)

VILLAGE OF RAYMOND—Born to Eternal Life on Friday, January 22, 2021 at the age of 63 years. Beloved wife of Gene. Dear mother of Michael (Danielle), Patrick (Judith) and Gerri (Christopher) Wirtz. Loving grandmother of Hayden, Makenzie, Colin, Mason, Peyton, Taylor, Kristina and Desiree. Daughter of Joanne Whyte and the late John McPhee and step-daughter of the late Richard Whyte. Sister of Sheryl (Tom) Michel, John (Jane) McPhee, Paul McPhee and James McPhee. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.