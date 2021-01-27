Dawn E. Pauers (nee: McPhee)

9/28/1957—1/22/2021
VILLAGE OF RAYMOND—Born to Eternal Life on Friday, January 22, 2021 at the age of 63 years. Beloved wife of Gene. Dear mother of Michael (Danielle), Patrick (Judith) and Gerri (Christopher) Wirtz. Loving grandmother of Hayden, Makenzie, Colin, Mason, Peyton, Taylor, Kristina and Desiree. Daughter of Joanne Whyte and the late John McPhee and step-daughter of the late Richard Whyte. Sister of Sheryl (Tom) Michel, John (Jane) McPhee, Paul McPhee and James McPhee. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will take place on Friday, January 29, 2021 at the FUNERAL HOME from 11AM until the time of Service at 1PM. Interment to follow at McPherson Cemetery.
The Family wishes to thank the caring staff at Davita Dialysis Clinic.
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES
9200 S. 27th St.
414-761-2750
