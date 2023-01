RACINE—David Zavala, 62, passed away at Froedtert Hospital- Milwaukee, on Saturday, January 14, 2023. His funeral service will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. The visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service.