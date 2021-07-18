David William Jahns

David graduated from Racine Park Highschool in 1947. He started working for his father, “Pa” Herbert Jahns in 1945 in the window cleaning business. He traveled to Sun Valley Idaho and worked in the kitchen and skied. He also took several bike trips around Wisconsin with his friend Dave Goodland, fished, hunted and played cards with his buddies. He joined the Navy during the Korean War, and was aboard the USS Saipan. He played baseball, pitched, and was well known in Racine. He married Susan Kurhajec, March 14, 1953. They recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. David was well known around Racine, as the window washer and worked for many families and businesses in Racine for more than 50 years. Many young family members and friends worked for him window washing. He was a hard worker with a great sense of humor and provided well for his family; he was a family man. He built his own home in Franksville, with the help of friends and family. Dave had diverse interests, was an avid reader, fished in Canada about a dozen times, played golf, gardened, raised ducks and geese, hunted, enjoyed the cottage, swam, snowmobiled, refinished furniture and collected antiques. He was active in the Lutheran church and on the Board of Elders, a steward, and an usher. He believed in Christian education and sent his children to Trinity Lutheran School in Caledonia and to Racine Lutheran High School. He was a member of Grace Lutheran in Crivitz and for the last seven years, a member at St. Johns in Mukwonago. He retired at the age of 62, and had an idyllic retirement in many ways. He and Sue split time between Englewood, Florida and Athelstane for about twenty-five years. They golfed almost every day at DeSmidts in Crivitz and also in Florida. They loved to travel, eat out, play cards, and had a few trips to Europe and various islands, especially enjoying St. Thomas and St. John. They generally liked to have a good time with lots of family and friends. They had neighborhood and family round robins and a gang of friends in Florida. Grandchildren lived with their grandparents during the summers on Little Newton Lake in Athelstane. Grampa took the boys back and forth to work. David was very active for most of his life. When his wife, Susan, had a stroke in 2014, he moved in with his daughter Mary in Mukwonago. All in all, David had a blessed and enjoyable life with lots of laughter and fun for many years.