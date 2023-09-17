It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of David William Bielefeldt on August 21, 2023, at the age of 59. While we mourn the loss of David here on earth, we take great comfort in knowing that he has found eternal peace in heaven with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

David was a lifelong resident of Racine, WI and a proud 1982 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, where he excelled at track and football. In his senior year, he placed second in the 300-meter low hurdles and long jump at the WISAA State Tournament and was named to the Racine Journal Times All County First Team for the 300-meter low hurdles.

David’s strong faith was deeply rooted in the scriptures, evidenced by his dedication to reading the Bible cover-to-cover on two separate occasions. His literary passion also extended to Russian classics, as “The Brothers Karamazov” was one of his favorite books. David was a loyal fan of the Packers, Bucks, Brewers, Badgers, and NASCAR. His culinary skills were legendary among friends and family, especially his signature Italian meatballs and spaghetti sauce.

David worked for various manufacturing companies throughout his career where his intelligence and problem-solving capabilities often made him a go-to person in the organization. His career pursuits in the computer numeric control field were enhanced by earning two associate degrees from MATC.

David adored his family – they were the cornerstone of his life. He leaves behind his daughters, Lily Bielefeldt, Cayce, Krysta; mother, Angeline Bielefeldt; sisters, Deborah (Gary E.) Remus, Sheila (Larry Lopez) Bielefeldt, Pamela (Jeffrey) Lueken; nephews, Gary A. (Hayley) Remus, Matthew (Shay) Remus, James (Alexa) Lueken; niece, Sarah Lueken; great-nieces, Rachel and Anna Rose Remus, Lanie and Violet Remus, Scarlett Lueken; great-nephew, Jack Lueken; and many extended relatives and dear friends. A special thank you to Carol and Johnny Rogers for their many years of friendship, love, and support of David.

David was preceded in death by his father, Arthur William Bielefeldt Jr., and his faithful canine companions, Buddy and Puddin. His cherished dog, Sugar, continues to embody the affectionate spirit of her master.

We will forever miss David’s radiant smile, his engaging sense of humor, and the genuine kindness he shared with all who crossed his path. In our grief, we find solace celebrating the joy David brought to many through the expressions of his loving heart.

A private service will take place for immediate family.

