Feb. 16, 1948—Feb. 10, 2023

TUCSON, AZ /FORMERLY RACINE—David passed away unexpectedly, at his residence, just six days shy of his 75th birthday.

David was the youngest of seven children, born to Genevieve and George A. Oteman.

David was a most kind, compassionate, and loving person. He wrote many beautiful “Love” songs over the years, and was very adept at poetry, and expressing his feelings in such a caring and remarkable way. He also played the clarinet, piano, and keyboard. David attended St. Rita’s Grade School, and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School. He went on to become a Lab Technician, at then, St. Mary’s Hospital of Racine, and also after moving to Tucson, until a health issue forced an early retirement.

David will be sadly missed by his son, Andy and three grandchildren: Jacob, Cassidy and Quinn and also his two beloved cats, Alexander and Ralphie. Also, David will be sadly missed by his siblings: one brother, George C. Oteman (MaryLou) and three sisters: Elaine Barry, Martha Carreno and Carolyn Kramer, and also many nieces and nephews.

Besides both parents, David was preceded in death by his son, Paul and two sisters: and three brothers-in-law: Mary Zimprich (John), Jeanne Hansen (Glen) and Peter Barry (brother-in-law).

David, you are always in our Hearts and Prayers, and will be Forever Loved and Missed.