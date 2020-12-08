1945—2020
David W. Conis Sr., passed away unexpectedly on November 28, 2020 due to Covid 19.
He was born on Sep 28, 1945 in Racine, WI to Carl (Bud) and Arlene Olstinske. He graduated from Washington Park High School in 1963.
In 1966 David was recruited into the Army and served 3 years in Germany. He was employed by Racine Hydraulics, Western Printing and he retired from the Army National Guard. David was an Honorary Member of the Deutscher Manner Verein aka Racine German Club.
David was an exceptional athlete, especially in both baseball and softball. For many years he played with some of the best teams in Southeast Wisconsin in both 12” and 16”. David was the team leader for Demarks 16” squad in Racine for over 20 years and was one of the best pillow ball hitters to ever lace em up and step into the batter’s box. David definitely loved those old school 38 oz. wooden bats that he used to crush 16” s with. David’s versatility allowed him to play just about every position on defense and excel at each spot. David is a first ballot hall of fame inductee. One of David’s top highlights during his great softball career was during the Old Timers 12” tournament at Horlick field when his team actually lost the championship game, but David was still named the Tournament MVP. A rare feat to accomplish in itself. To this day David and his son David Jr. are still the only father/son duo to win Old Timers MVP. David will surely be missed by everyone that truly enjoyed watching him play.
One of David’s greatest accomplishments that he was most proud of was his sobriety of 35 years. He was a Sponsor to many and a strong advocate for sobriety. It was at this point in his life that he met his wife of 10 years Mylene Smutney. David adored Mylene and became a bonus Dad to her children Shaylynn (Faith) and Janessa. He spent his retirement in Bloomer, WI enjoying fishing and gambling. He was an amazing Pinochle, Blackjack and Cribbage player. Those who knew David know he thrived for competition and did not like to come out on the losing end.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Mona; Parents, Bill and Arlene Dederich; Sister, Frances (Conis) Yantorni; Father, Carl (Bud) Olstinske; Grandparents, Carl and Rosetta Olstinske; ex-wife, Jacquelyn Jossart.
He is survived by his Wife, Mylene Smutney; Brother, William Conis Jr.; Son, David Conis Jr; Daughter, Pamela (Conis) Durrah; Step-son, Phillip (Tara) Jossart; Step-daughters, Shaylynn (Jon) Wojcik and Janessa Gesler; Granddaughter, Marlena Durrah; Great-Grandson, Marquon Kyles Jr.; Great-Grandaughters, Faith Gehde and Taya Jossart and Ex-wife, Renate Dahmen.
David’s home going celebration of life will be held at the Chetek Alano Club at 216 Stout Street in Chetek, WI from 12 p.m. (NOON) to 5 p.m. on December 12, 2020.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.thompsonfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.