David W. Conis Sr.

David was an exceptional athlete, especially in both baseball and softball. For many years he played with some of the best teams in Southeast Wisconsin in both 12” and 16”. David was the team leader for Demarks 16” squad in Racine for over 20 years and was one of the best pillow ball hitters to ever lace em up and step into the batter’s box. David definitely loved those old school 38 oz. wooden bats that he used to crush 16” s with. David’s versatility allowed him to play just about every position on defense and excel at each spot. David is a first ballot hall of fame inductee. One of David’s top highlights during his great softball career was during the Old Timers 12” tournament at Horlick field when his team actually lost the championship game, but David was still named the Tournament MVP. A rare feat to accomplish in itself. To this day David and his son David Jr. are still the only father/son duo to win Old Timers MVP. David will surely be missed by everyone that truly enjoyed watching him play.