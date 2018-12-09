July 18, 1926—November 24th 2018
RACINE—David W. Berby of Racine passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family, on November 24th 2018 in Crest Hill, Illinois.
David was born in Racine July 18, 1926 the first son William G. and Leone B. Berby. David graduated from Horlick High School, and enlisted in the Army Air Force in 1943. He is a Proud World War II veteran and serving in the South Pacific with the 5th Air Force 475th fighter group (Satan’s Angels). He was honorably discharged in 1947. David attended the University of Wisconsin Engineering School from 1947-1951. His first employment was with J.I. Case Company, working in the plant engineering division. With his experience in engineering and hydraulic applications, it, brought him to a position with Racine Hydraulics as a sales engineer, where he spent the next 40 years. He retired as a sales manager in 1993.
David was married to Dolores (Dolly) Frederiksen in 1968. David’s other interests included owning and operating the Golden Acre Farm, consisting of Berby Kennels and Golden Acres Carriage and Wagon Service. David was a member of New Hope Lutheran Church in Caledonia.
He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Dolores Berby. Two sons, David B. (Rhonda) Berby and Randal Dvorak, six grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is further survived by his sister in law Darlene Bindel and special friends Dennis and Deanna Rybarik.
David was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at New Hope Lutheran Church in Caledonia. Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00 am followed by the service at 10:00 am. A private burial will be held.
Memorials to New Hope Lutheran Church requested by the family.
