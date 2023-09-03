Aug. 20, 1948—Aug. 29, 2023

David Velasguese Dominguese was born to eternal life on August 29, 2023, after celebrating his 75th birthday on August 20.

David’s father, Santiago Dominguez, lost his life in a train/car crash at the age of 20, near Carthage College on December 20, 1948; four short months after David was born. His mother, the former Josefina Velasquez, passed from Covid-19 in December, 2020, just shy of her 92nd birthday.

He was educated at Beebe School, Janes, Franklin Elementary, Washington Jr High School, and Park High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from May 1968 through May 1970 while stationed in Thailand. He held many positions at a number of companies including JI Case, Rexnord, Modine, A O Smith, DeKoven Center, Lake Oaks and eventually retiring from Gateway Technical College as lead mechanic, 2nd shift in 2016. He was known and respected for his willingness to work hard.

He was shy, kind and caring. He would give you his last cent if you needed it and never expect it back. He always overextended himself helping anyone, anytime. No questions asked. The kind of man who buys a truck just to be available to help others in between his three jobs.

He loved sailboats, lighthouses, music, photography, travel, collecting things (especially books on world history), watching tv, and putting caulk in cracks wherever he could find them (he did, indeed, use 177 tubes of caulk on the Blake Avenue house exterior!!) His attention to detail was extraordinary. He studied his Bible every day, but most importantly loved the Lord with all of his heart.

David met the former Laura Lee Schmitt in the mailroom at Lake Oaks Senior Apartments, he was the maintenance man and she was the letter carrier for the complex. They married at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas with a singing Elvis impersonator on February 19, 2007, and the wedding was streamed on the Internet, a pretty new thing back then.

David was previously married to Dolores Nyiri. They had three children, Lisa (Tony) Garcia of Racine, Sonia (Ron) Rigden of Milwaukee, and Dr. David (Shu-chien Sophia Pan) Dominguese of Peoria, Illinois, who all survive him. Yes, it is true that David encouraged Laura and Dolores to become friends and that the three of them took two trips together before his health declined.

David is further survived by his brother, Roland (Mercy) Dominguez of Racine; brothers Ruben (Anna) Zertuche of San Antonio, Texas, Florentino (Helen) Zertuche, Victor (Sandra) Zertuche and Alonzo (Patricia) Zertuche, all of Racine; and sister, Rosalinda (Valentin) Gomes of Von Ormy, Texas. He is also survived by his grandson, Michael Rigden, his granddaughter Grace Pan, his favorite cousin, Lydia (Roy) Tobias, his greatest admirer, Dylan Gonzalez and many, many friends and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Reimundo (Vicky) Dominguez, Gustavo Zertuche, Peter Velasquez and sister, Rosario “Chayo” Davila and grandson, Lucas Rigden.

The family is having a private burial with military honors.

There will be a celebration of David’s life on Sunday, September 10th from 4-7 PM at Martha’s Pancake House Café, 2913 Taylor Avenue in Racine. Wear what you are comfortable wearing. Plan to eat a meal!

Thank you to DaVita Harborview and Drs. Galvao-Sobrinho, Brennan and Xie for all the kidney care; to neighbor Richard Scott and friends John Harris and Damon Cabell for coming over at all hours when we needed help; and to all those who cared for David over the past 7 years. You made a difference!

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404