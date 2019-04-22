MOUNT PLEASANT – David “Tiny” Baclawski, 60, passed away at Grand Prairie in Pleasant Prairie on Friday, April 19, 2019.
He will be dearly missed by his wife Vicki; his boys, Josh (Kim), Jason (Heather), Aaron (Rachel); his grandchildren, Alea, Cameron, and Avarie; and his sister, Casmira.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Thursday, April 25, 2019 for a gathering to meet with the family from 4 – 7 p.m. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary and more information.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road
Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262 552-9000
