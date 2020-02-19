David 'Smitty' J. Smith 

RACINE – J. David Smith, known to many as “Smitty”, 75, passed away at Ascension – All Saints on Friday, February 14, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born in Jackson, MS, on March 1, 1944, son of the late Paul and Nellie (Née: Gillis) Smith.

Dave graduated from Park High School in 1962. He worked as a customer service consultant for Gordon Auto Parts, Schaefer Motors, and finally for Palmen Motors until his retirement. Dave was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed hunting with his buddies. He was a member of Kenosha Bowmen. Dave enjoyed woodworking and gardening. He enjoyed growing tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and usually one mystery vegetable every year. Dave also enjoyed working the daily crossword puzzle in the newspaper and getting help from Nancy on the ones he couldn't get. Above all, Dave loved his family tremendously and will be dearly missed.