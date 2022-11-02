 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David S. Vargas, 74, passed away unexpectedly at his home in New Mexico on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial for David will be held at St. Richard’s Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Avenue, Racine on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive guests at the church on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Internment will follow at Old Holy Cross Cemetery. Please see Funeral Home website for the full obituary.

Strouf Funeral Home

1001 High Street

Racine, WI 53402

262-632-5101

www.Strouf.com

