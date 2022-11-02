David S. Vargas, 74, passed away unexpectedly at his home in New Mexico on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial for David will be held at St. Richard’s Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Avenue, Racine on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive guests at the church on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Internment will follow at Old Holy Cross Cemetery. Please see Funeral Home website for the full obituary.