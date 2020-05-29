David R. Leonhardt
0 comments

David R. Leonhardt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
David R. Leonhardt

1954 — 2020

RACINE — David Roger Leonhardt, age 65, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born in Racine, October 4, 1954, son of the late Jacob and Betty (Nee: Forsman) Leonhardt.

David enjoyed going to Careers, eating out, playing legos, and watching game shows and wrestling. He loved being with his family especially his great nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his siblings, Margaret Jaramillo and Robert Schaible of Amberg, WI, Katherine and Robert Aviles of Naples, FL, Mark Leonhardt of Alpha, MI; niece and nephews, Reuben (Brianna) Jaramillo, Fred (Deanna) Trevino, Santiago Jaramillo, Jesse Casas, Rachel Jaramillo, Jason (Giezel) Trevino; great nieces and nephews, Aaliyah, Isabella, Bubba, Reuben Jr, Aiyanna, Amya, Ezekiel, Leilani, Sophie, and Lucy; uncle and aunts, Marvin (Linda) Leonhardt of Bull Head City, AZ, Bonnie Thompson, and Emma Forsman; other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his grandparents, numerous aunts and uncles.

Private services will be held followed by entombment at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials in David’s name to your favorite charity have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 Main St. Racine, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News