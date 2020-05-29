David R. Leonhardt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — David Roger Leonhardt, age 65, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born in Racine, October 4, 1954, son of the late Jacob and Betty (Nee: Forsman) Leonhardt.

David enjoyed going to Careers, eating out, playing legos, and watching game shows and wrestling. He loved being with his family especially his great nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his siblings, Margaret Jaramillo and Robert Schaible of Amberg, WI, Katherine and Robert Aviles of Naples, FL, Mark Leonhardt of Alpha, MI; niece and nephews, Reuben (Brianna) Jaramillo, Fred (Deanna) Trevino, Santiago Jaramillo, Jesse Casas, Rachel Jaramillo, Jason (Giezel) Trevino; great nieces and nephews, Aaliyah, Isabella, Bubba, Reuben Jr, Aiyanna, Amya, Ezekiel, Leilani, Sophie, and Lucy; uncle and aunts, Marvin (Linda) Leonhardt of Bull Head City, AZ, Bonnie Thompson, and Emma Forsman; other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his grandparents, numerous aunts and uncles.

Private services will be held followed by entombment at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials in David’s name to your favorite charity have been suggested.