David R. Homan, Jr.

Sept. 14, 1956—Aug. 8, 2022

Hey, guess what? It finally happened. I died on Monday, August 8th, 2022.

I was born September 14, 1956 to David Ross Homan and his bride, Joyce Elaine Anderson. I grew up on Cedar Creek St. in Racine, where I attended Jerstad-Agerholm School from kindergarten to 9th grade. My dad passed away when I was 13. I attended William Horlick High School, but mostly 3 Ayres parking lot. I dropped out in 1973.

I worked at a car wash, Bob’s Food Mart, High Standard Machine Co. and Harris Metals. My favorite car was a 1967 Buick Grand Sport; somewhat of a legend. I hung out at South Street Park and the Beacon Tavern.

In 1974 I enlisted in the United States Navy where I found reality in my boyhood dream. I served on five different ships and a few shore stations. Most notably Naval Air Station Bermuda, where after a short time in the barracks, I moved to the town of St. George. I served on both coasts and steamed all around Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the Caribbean, and a bunch of other places.

There really was a girl in every port, well except in La Maddalena, Sardinia, Italy. That place is a rock with a sub tender tied to it and not much else.

In Bermuda I met and married a Navy cook, Nancy Jean Guilbault. We divorced in Virginia. A few years later, I met Elizabeth Spreier-Novak and her children, Jaclyn then five and Jason, then three, in Virginia Beach. Her father, a Navy chaplain, married us in 1986. Our marriage didn’t last but I am eternally grateful to Buffy for her giving me her two children as my own. I love them dearly.

In 1996 I was placed on the United States Navy permanent disability retired list with the rank of Chief Petty Officer. I was a BT- Boiler Technician credited with 22 years of service.

The Navy ruined my health. We shared a love-hate relationship, but I miss her still. The Navy was my boyhood dream. She was also my claim to fame. I saw history as it unfolded around us, served with real heroes, a few great leaders and I had the finest fireroom-engine room crews that ever set a steaming watch. It was my crews that made me their chief, a job that I really loved. It was those guys that made me such a success. I owe them all. There are too many to name.

I lived in Delavan, Wisconsin for eight years, which turned out to be my greatest mistake in life. I did get to spend time with and come to know my paternal grandfather, Julius “Butch” Homan, yet Delavan caused a lot of problems for me.

I installed and sanded wood floors as my father and grandpa, Joe Zagar did. It was a tough gig. I don’t know how my dad was such a success at it, I struggled terribly.

When I moved back to Racine in 1996, it was fantastic to reconnect with old friends and family. I owe so much to each of them. They all enriched my life.

I worked at St. Mary’s Hospital and Racine Steel Castings where I became president of UAW Local 553. I found my dream job as a boiler plant inspector for the State of Wisconsin there where I worked for 12 years retiring in 2013.

I volunteered with the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary for 17 years where I made many friends. I worked mostly with the marine inspectors and active-duty marine safety personnel. I was the district staff officer for marine safety for four years. I was also the senior TCT instructor for the 9th Coast Guard District. I had a blast! It wasn’t the Navy, but it was as close as I could find.

In 2001, after 9/11, I went back to sea aboard the SS President Wilson. That tour was short lived though. I had been initiated into the realm of a fireroom aboard my 1st Navy Ship. When the engine room-fireroom crew aboard Wilson tried to initiate me a second time, a fight ensued, and I left the United States Merchant Marine a day or two later. I was not fired. I was paid off and put off and I came back home to Racine.

In 1998 I witnessed the birth of my daughter, Jaclyn’s first child, Garrett. It was awesome. I finally understood the “mommy gene”. Garrett’s birth is one of the top five experiences in my life.

I went on to have six grandchildren. All wonderful kids who enriched my life and taught me unconditional love. They are (Jaclyn’s) Garrett Novak, Connor Novak, Emma Reeves and Jordan Reeves and Jason’s, Gavyn Novak and Braedyn Novak. All awesome kids. They are each great teachers to me.

I have two sisters, Julie Homan-Mucklin and Susan Thomas-Steberl. One of my oldest friends, David “Muck” Mucklin married Julie. Susan’s Husband is Matt Steberl and they have two amazing daughters, Taryn and Nina. I do wish I was a better uncle and that we could have spent more time together.

I was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1391 and disabled American Veterans. Genealogy is a passion of mine. I am my families self-appointed family historian and was a member of the Wisconsin Historical Society, the Association of Professional Genealogists and the National Genealogical Society for many years. I was also a member of the board of directors at the Racine County Line Rifle Club. I love that place and went by the moniker “Dave, the Picnic Guy” and yes people I did hit that darned target, not often and not very well though. But I really did hit it. That club is full of great people. I was also a member of the NRA.

That Navy doctor at Bethesda was wrong. In 1988 he told me I had roughly five years to live. That was over thirty years ago. I was battery operated for a while but above room temperature. The Zablocki VA hospital did right by me. I received great care there.

Again, I want to thank Buffy for giving me our children and Jaclyn and Jason for being there for me, especially Jason these past couple years. I also want to thank my grandkids, named in birth order here, Garrett, Connor, Gavyn, Braedyn, Emma and Jordan, for letting me be grandpa and showing me unconditional love. I’m sorry I wasn’t better at it. I also want to thank my brother-cousins, Bob and Jack Hugasian. I owe them so much eternal gratitude. I had a wonderful life. I will miss you all.

My visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, August 15, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. I will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park with full military honors.

“When the wars all over, there’ll be peace on every shore. We’ll drink to our wives and children and the girls we adore. We’ll call for liquor merrily, we’ll spend our money free. And once the money’s all gone, once more we’ll put to sea”.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404