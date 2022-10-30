Oct. 28, 1947—Oct. 27, 2022

RACINE—David R. Boldus, 74, passed away at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

David was born in Racine October 28, 1947, to Floyd and LaVerne (nee: Anderson) Boldus. He was a lifelong Racine resident. He served the City of Racine on the Racine Police Department for 33 years. Prior to his service, he worked as an auto mechanic for 10 years. He married Barbara Persick on September 18, 1998. David enjoyed photography, fishing, golfing, and bowling.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children: Amy Martinez, Angela (Terry) Broehm, Anne (James Huck) Floreau, Sheryl (Michael) Richlen and Neil (Joley) Steffens; 17 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Susan (Michael) Peterson; brother, Steve (Davena) Boldus and sister-in-law, Suzzanne Boldus. David is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Martin Boldus.

A memorial visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, November 4, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Private inurnment will take place. Memorials to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of Dave’s granddaughter have been suggested, if so desired.

