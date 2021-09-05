Dec. 20, 1962—Sep. 1, 2021

RACINE — David Paul Stich, 58, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

He was born on December 20, 1962 to Richard and Margaret Stich. David attended Wisconsin School for the Visually Handicapped and received his accounting degree from Gateway Technical College. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church.

Living an active life, he volunteered for the Racine County Senior Dining Program for more than 30 years, Lincoln Lutheran General Store and participated in the Lions Eye Bank events. David also was on a bowling league for over ten years. He enjoyed watching TV, sports, playing cards, reading, his computer and walking. He was always willing to give a helping hand whenever needed.

David is survived by two sisters: Laura (Steve) Kujawa and Sharon (Manuel) Sanchez; and brother, Steven Dresen; special aunts: LeAnn Porter and Betty Blount; nieces: Caitie, Chrissy and Kinzie. He is further survived by relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 12:00 noon. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. David will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.