April, 1935 – December 23, 2019

David Palecek, 84, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at home in Sturtevant, WI, ending his battle with leukemia. He was born on April, 1935 in Rhinelander, WI to Eleanor and Alois Palecek, and grew up on the Lake Tomahawk State Camp, where his father was the farm foreman.

He attended Arbor Vitae-Woodruff High School (1949-1953) where he was captain of the football team and valedictorian. There he met Beverly Melling, who he married in 1955. They raised eight children.

Dave moved his family to southeastern Wisconsin where he worked for Big Buck Building Center, eventually becoming a vice president. He was an active volunteer at Holy Name parish and the Boy Scouts, receiving a District Award of Merit in 1973 for saving a person’s life.

After retirement, Dave and Bev sold their home in Trevor and became full time RVers, working as volunteer campground hosts in Georgia, Texas and Florida in the winter, and summer at Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Kansasville. Dave’s many skills in carpentry and practical repairs of all kinds were most appreciated. Bev passed away in 2009. A butterfly garden was established in her memory at the Recreation Area.