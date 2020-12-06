David P. Schemel

David recently retired from SC Johnson Wax Co. after being an employee for over thirty-five years working in various departments. David enjoyed spending time with his family and going on yearly fishing trips in northern Wisconsin. David was a born hobbyist and enjoyed building replica models over the years. Davids replica work was so skilled he was invited to showcase some of his work in various museums. In retirement David found a passion for firearms. David began practicing his marksmanship skills at the local gun range. David was known for always having a good sense of humor. David also had an affinity for cooking and baking. David was always testing new creations in the kitchen, but was remembered most for his chocolate chip cookies, which he brought with to any event.