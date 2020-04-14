× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1964—2020

David P. Johnson, 55, of Kenosha, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at home with his loving wife, Lisa, by his side.

Born in Chicago on October 9, 1964 he was the eldest son of the late Carrie Bell Johnson and the late Pressie Blair.

David is remembered for his eternally joyous outlook on life, his passion for the Chicago Bears, his ability to have a chat with friends both old and new, his love of his work and colleagues, and his tremendous and endless love and devotion to his family. He spent the majority of his career caring for others, working in vision care, including as a lab manager, optician and most recently as manager of LensCrafters at Regency Mall in Racine, WI.

David is survived by his loving wife, Lisa; his beloved children Devin (Kelsey), Alysse and Dale; granddaughters Eliza and Rylee; loving siblings, Gregory (Theresa), Sybil (Ralph) and Robert, along with aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place privately in Chicago, and a celebration of his life and homecoming will be scheduled at a later date, due to the current public health crisis. Announcements will be posted accordingly.

At peace in the arms of the Lord.

To plant a tree in memory of David Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.