April 14, 1951 — February 18, 2020
David P. Danner of Union Grove, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in Sarasota, Florida. David, born April 14, 1951, to the late John and Ruth (Sanderson) Danner, grew up in Marinette, WI. David received a degree from UW-Madison and later went on to earn a master’s degree from UW Milwaukee. In 1991, David married Ruth L. (Gervais) Kolarik.
David took great pride in his work as the Union Grove Elementary School band director for more than 30 years. Summers were spent working at Community State Bank, where he continued after retiring from teaching. David was a long-time member of the Kiwanis and attended and volunteered at St. Robert Bellarmine’s Church. He enjoyed traveling, wintering in Florida, and playing golf and tennis. Above all else, David (Papa) cherished his time with his grandchildren.
David is survived by his wife, Ruth, children: Jasey (Kathy Vedder) Kolarik and Bradly (Sarah Kovac) Kolarik, grandchildren: Lilian, Ivy and Clayton, siblings: John (Shirley) Danner, Virginia (Dale) Miller and Fred (Carol) Danner. He is preceded in death by his sister, Patricia, father-in-law, Charles Gervais, and brother-in-law, Glenn Gervais. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 29th, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at St. Robert’s Bellarmine Catholic Church, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. A private burial will be held at Union Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to UW Summer Music Clinic, Junior Session or to the Danner grandchildren’s college fund.
