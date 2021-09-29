 Skip to main content
July 7, 1955—September 16, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FL—Mr. David Norton, age 66, passed away after a brief illness on September 16, 2021, at Baptist Downtown Jacksonville. David was born June 7, 1955, in Conneaut, Ohio to Isaac and Evelyn Norton. He grew up in Wisconsin and was a proud member of the Odawa Native American Tribe. In 2015, David and his family moved to Baker County, FL. David was a truck driver for 25 plus years. David enjoyed sitting around playing his guitar and singing. He is preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Evelyn Norton and brothers, Sam and Frank.

David is survived by his wife, Leia; his children, Preston “Bubba” (2), Sage (12), Wyatt (15), Claudia (17), Austin (19), Breanna (21), Jason (Jenny), Christopher, Adam (Kara), David John, Dawn Snow (Tyra), Justin (Stephanie), and Forrest (Melissa); his siblings: John and Bonnie; 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A service for David will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Archer-Milton Funeral Home, Lake Butler. The family will receive friends for a visitation beginning at 5:00 p.m.

