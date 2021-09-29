JACKSONVILLE, FL—Mr. David Norton, age 66, passed away after a brief illness on September 16, 2021, at Baptist Downtown Jacksonville. David was born June 7, 1955, in Conneaut, Ohio to Isaac and Evelyn Norton. He grew up in Wisconsin and was a proud member of the Odawa Native American Tribe. In 2015, David and his family moved to Baker County, FL. David was a truck driver for 25 plus years. David enjoyed sitting around playing his guitar and singing. He is preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Evelyn Norton and brothers, Sam and Frank.