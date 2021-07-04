David Nordentoft, 79, died on November 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; three children: Mike, Derek, Karin; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

His family is holding a celebration of his life on August 15, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Lakeland Community Church N3181 State Road 67 Lake Geneva. All are invited to a buffet dinner after the Celebration.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Heart Assoc. or Gateway Tech College for a scholarship to a student in the Supervisory Management Program where Dave was lead instructor for 16 years.