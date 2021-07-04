 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David Nordentoft
0 Comments

David Nordentoft

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

David Nordentoft, 79, died on November 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; three children: Mike, Derek, Karin; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

His family is holding a celebration of his life on August 15, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Lakeland Community Church N3181 State Road 67 Lake Geneva. All are invited to a buffet dinner after the Celebration.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Heart Assoc. or Gateway Tech College for a scholarship to a student in the Supervisory Management Program where Dave was lead instructor for 16 years.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to keep your dogs safe at summer barbecues

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News