Dec. 21, 1991 — Aug. 6, 2023

David Niesen passed away suddenly at the age of 31 years old on Sunday, August 6, 2023. He was an incredible young man and beloved son, brother, uncle and friend.

He is survived by his parents, Thomas Niesen and Ann Trower; his stepmother, Ann Mikutis-Niesen, as well as his older brothers: Thomas and Jason; step-siblings: Kirsten, Kurt, Kerrie and his new family that loved him more than words can express, Rachell Olsen and her kids, Fenix and Willow Spencer.

David was preceded in death by his grandparents: Ralph and Ruth Trower and Josephine Niesen. He also leaves behind too many friends to list around the Lake Geneva, Kenosha and Racine area.

David graduated from Bradford High School and went on to complete work for two degrees in HVAC and Geothermal drilling from Gateway Technical College. He followed his passion into a career in the HVAC industry working for local residential and commercial companies in SE Wisconsin. David could light a room and always had a smile for those he encountered. David could be defined by his desire to someday own his own business and for his love of his home life with Rachell and the kids. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

Care and arrangements for David are being provided by Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation with family will be from 4-6 PM on Friday, August 18, 2023 in the funeral home with a ceremony celebrating his life to follow. All are welcome.

