Sept. 22, 1946—Mar. 25, 2021

David Michael Kortendick entered the spiritual montage of the cosmos on March 25, 2021 at the age of 74.

Husband to Yvonne (Mutter) Kortendick. Father to Michael, Dana (Ben) Bortle and Erin (Jason) Sandford. Grandfather to Finbar and Maverick Bortle, and Taven Sandford. Brother to Kenneth (Dorothy) Kortendick, Thomas (Heleen) Kortendick; Sister-In-Law, Barbara Kortendick; and Sister, Barbara (Kortendick) Piechocki. Preceded in death by Father, Aloys J. Kortendick and Mother, Gertude (Lartz) Kortendick. Brother, Robert Kortendick; Sister-In-Law, Mary Kortendick; and Brother, James Kortendick. David is survived within his lineage by a plethora of family and friends.

Dave always made sure all the birds were well fed, snarling up fishing lines, snoozing under a tree while the deer skipped by, smashing puzzles together while jamming to rock or Irish music. Shared his love of cribbage and camping, enjoyed a snoot full of wineries, Jamo and always rooting for the GBP and MB team. Greatest memorable trip Dave took was to Ireland with family. Dave will continue to make us smile and laugh through an immeasurable amount of humor and memories.

David’s family will be celebrating his life privately, but loudly. If you chose to, you may make a donation in Dave’s honor to The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.