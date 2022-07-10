David Maerzke

WATERFORD—Dave L. Maerzke of Waterford, WI, was born to eternal life at the age of 69, on July 2, 2022. Dave was born April 8, 1953, to Gerald and Eileen (Huening) Maerzke. He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Mutter); daughter, Jen (Dylan) Dix; and 3 granddaughters: Kay, Ellie and Josie Dix; Brother to Cathy, Mark, Rod (Pam) and Tina (Larry) Heebsh; Dave is further survived by many other family and friends. Dave is preceded in death by his parents. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.