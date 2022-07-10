 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

David Maerzke

  • 0

April 8, 1953—July 2, 2022

WATERFORD—Dave L. Maerzke of Waterford, WI, was born to eternal life at the age of 69, on July 2, 2022. Dave was born April 8, 1953, to Gerald and Eileen (Huening) Maerzke. He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Mutter); daughter, Jen (Dylan) Dix; and 3 granddaughters: Kay, Ellie and Josie Dix; Brother to Cathy, Mark, Rod (Pam) and Tina (Larry) Heebsh; Dave is further survived by many other family and friends. Dave is preceded in death by his parents. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.

SUNSET OPTIONS FUNERAL HOME

904 E. Rawson Ave.

OAK CREEK, WI, 53154

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What is #Jelloskin? Check out the new viral trend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News