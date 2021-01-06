David M. Baker

December 9, 1942 – January 3, 2021

RACINE – David Michael Baker, age 78, passed away at home late Sunday night, January 3, 2021, with his loving wife, Carol, and canine companion, Abbie, at his side following a courageous battle with cancer. He truly put up a great fight.

A lifetime resident, David was born in Racine on December 9, 1942 to the late Roy and Dorothy (nee: Bohn) Baker. He grew up loving baseball where he played in little league, senior league and while a student at St. Cat’s. After attending Holy Name grade school, he graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1960. David went on to college at UW-Racine & UW-Milwaukee, from where he graduated in 1965 with a B.S. degree in economics. While in college, he played basketball for both schools.