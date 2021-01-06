David M. Baker

December 9, 1942 – January 3, 2021
RACINE – David Michael Baker, age 78, passed away at home late Sunday night, January 3, 2021, with his loving wife, Carol, and canine companion, Abbie, at his side following a courageous battle with cancer. He truly put up a great fight.
A lifetime resident, David was born in Racine on December 9, 1942 to the late Roy and Dorothy (nee: Bohn) Baker. He grew up loving baseball where he played in little league, senior league and while a student at St. Cat’s. After attending Holy Name grade school, he graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1960. David went on to college at UW-Racine & UW-Milwaukee, from where he graduated in 1965 with a B.S. degree in economics. While in college, he played basketball for both schools.
Upon graduating from college, David faithfully enlisted in the United States Navy and served active duty during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in the Philippines and worked as a communications yeoman, relaying messages to and from US bases and ships in the area. While in the Navy, he earned All-Star awards for past pitch softball and basketball. After receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1967, David returned to Racine and was hired as an accountant & auditor for Hammill and Co., which later merged with Clifton Gunderson, retiring in 1997. In retirement, Dave worked part-time as an associate at Hanson Funeral Home for many years.
On September 20, 1996 David married the love of his life, Carol (nee: Borchardt) Beasley. Together, they enjoyed their years together riding around Wisconsin on their Harley. David truly appreciated the love and companionship of Carol. He enjoyed family gatherings, playing Cribbage & Rook with family and friends, and had quite the knack for handicapping a variety of sporting events. He was a lifetime member of Holy Name, now known as St. Richard’s Catholic Church.
David will be missed by his loving wife of nearly 25 years, Carol; son, Matthew (Lalya) Baker of Thailand; daughters, Bernadette Baker of Australia; Dawn (Rick) Stickland, Linda Fossey & Victoria Beasley, all of Racine; granddaughters, Skye McDonald of Australia; Britney (Brandon) Stussy, Breanna Beasley & Cierra Bustamante, all of Racine; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Savannah, Summer, Leland & Skyelynn; sister, Diane Baker; sister-in-law, Debra (Robert) Pavlovich; a niece, three nephews, cousins, and many, many friends.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by several special aunts & uncles, and by Carol’s parents, William & Charlotte Borchardt.
As Dave wanted all family & friends to be safe during our current health crisis, PRIVATE immediate family only services will be held at St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church on Friday, January 8, 2021. You may witness the service via livestream on Friday by clicking on the link in Dave’s obituary on the funeral home website on Friday at 11 am. Interment, with military honors, will follow in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the “St. Richard Church Building Fund” have been suggested.
Dave’s family would like to thank Dr. Choi & his staff at the Cancer Center; and nurse Beth & aide Becky from hospice. Carol would like to express a heartfelt thank-you to Dawn, Linda, Victoria, Debra & Robert for all of their love, support & help given in Dave’s time of need. She couldn’t have done this without them. And the Swami says: “See you all on the other side for some Rook & Cribbage!”
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
