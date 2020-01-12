David Lowell Katt

November 5, 1953 – January 4, 2020

RACINE – David Lowell Katt, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday January 4, 2020. He was born in Racine, November 5, 1953, son of Lowell Katt and Colleen (Nee: Lonergan) Katt.

Dave was a graduate of Washington Park High School “Class of 1971”. He started working at Keystone Heating & AC Co. Inc. just after high school and became co-owner of the business with his family in 1995. Dave loved golfing with his longtime friends and at family outings. He was also an avid Packer and Cubs Fan who enjoyed collecting music albums and traveling.

He will be dearly missed by his son, Sam Katt (Edward Hupp); his mother, Colleen Katt; siblings, Marshall (Elizabeth) Katt, Colleen (Alex) Miskovic, Herbert W. Katt, Gretchen M. Katt; nieces and nephews, Jessica Katt, Tara (Bryan) Storbeck, Alex Miskovic Jr., Mitchell Katt, Christian Katt, Nicholas Katt, Noah Katt; great-nephew, Grant Storbeck; other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol (nee: Ockey); his father, Lowell; infant sister, Gretchen; brother, Michael; and nephew, Ryan.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}