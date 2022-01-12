August 1, 1946—January 8, 2022

CALEDONIA—David Lee Hinshaw of Caledonia, WI passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on January 8, 2022 after an 18-month fight with lung cancer. He was born on August 1, 1946 in Gary, IN to George and Naomi (Franklin) Hinshaw who both preceded him in death.

David served honorably in the US Navy from 1965 to 1967 and survived being washed overboard from his ship in the Atlantic Ocean. He went on to complete a plumbing apprenticeship and eventually became a master plumber, working for many years as a plumber/pipefitter. After his retirement in 2008, David went on a mission trip to Sri Lanka where he installed plumbing in a new school building at an orphanage.

On November 4, 1972 he married Carol Schwalenberg at Faith Lutheran Church in Appleton, WI. In his last days, he was heard describing her as his “beautiful bride of 49 years”. David and Carol loved to travel, enjoyed family vacations at their lake house in Tomahawk, WI, and took many motorcycle road trips across the country together.

David’s passion for motorcycles began as a child, as he pushed his bicycle to the top of a mountain near his home in Tucson, AZ and made motorcycle noises all the way down. At age 15 his first motorcycle was a Cushman Scooter, and many years later he found a vintage Cushman which he restored to look just like his first. Over the years he has owned over 40 motorcycles, including many that he bought in parts and restored. A highlight of his motorcycling adventures was a ride across the US in 2001 on a 1945 Indian Chief to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the start of the Indian Motocycle Company (and yes, the original company left out the “R”).

He was a former member of the Fond du Lac Harley Owners Group (HOG) and served for two years as the director of that group. He was also a member of the Beja Shrine Temple Motor Corp in Green Bay, WI and did precision riding in many parades in WI and MI. He later became involved with the Naked Gold Wing Motorcycle Club, riding vintage Honda Gold Wings with the fairings removed (hence, “naked”), and made many new friends with this group and enjoyed their multi-day rides down twisty, winding roads across several states.

He was a charter member of the Wanderers Motorcycle Club in Portage, IN. Most recently he joined the Badger Heritage Antique Motorcycle Club, rebuilding and riding vintage motorcycles from the 1940’s through the 1970’s. He especially enjoyed the members of this group who invited him to join the Saturday morning Breakfast Club.

David was a member of the American Legion Post 260, also in Portage, IN. He was a third generation Mason and a Past Master of Lodge #379 in Chesterton, IN and also a Past Master of South Shore Lodge #3 in Franklin, WI.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his dearly loved daughters: Emily (Mat) Windsor of Conifer, CO and Amanda (Chris) Sieg of Franklin, WI, his precious grandchildren: Mackenzie and Brady Sieg, his sister Ruthann Davis of Oklahoma City, OK and brother John Hinshaw of Venice, FL, and many nieces and nephews as well as friends who were like family.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 4:00 PM—8:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2507 5th Ave, South Milwaukee, WI. A memorial service will also be held at the church on Saturday, January 15, 2022 with visitation from 9:30 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM. Masks will be required. Inurnment with a motorcycle processional will take place at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery (Union Grove) in the spring.

