May 7, 1943—February 24, 2019
RACINE—David L. Zahn, age 75, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Lakeshore at Siena.
He was born in Milwaukee, May 7, 1943, son of the late Leonard and Marian (Nee: Wolf) Zahn.
On December 14, 1989 he was united in marriage to Kristie J. Kadziauskas. He earned a Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Masters Degree in Management at Northwestern University. David owned and operated Zahn Electronics for over thirty years, retiring in 2014. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. David enjoyed nature, hunting, fishing, and art and was famous for his outstanding organic garden, especially his potatoes. He was a dedicated participant at the cardiac rehab unit at Ascension All Saints Hospital. More than anything he loved and cherished time spent with his family.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Kristie, and their children, Anna and Marie Zahn; previous wife, Sandra Zahn, and their daughter, Amy (Steve) Gill; grandchildren, Jarod and Tyler Gill; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Mark, sister Karen, and brother Michael.
A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, March 1, 2019, 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Avenue with Rev Ricardo Martin. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday at the funeral home from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and Friday at the church from 10:00 am until 10:45 am.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Lakeshore at Siena, Ascension Hospice, and all of David’s caregivers through the years for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.