March 25, 1930—January 2, 2019
PARK FALLS – David L. Sweeney, 88, formerly of Racine passed away on Wednesday, January 2, 2019.
He was born in Milwaukee on March 25, 1930, son of the late Leo and Mae (nee: Hogan) Sweeney. Mr. Sweeney served in the Army from 1953-1955. He graduated from UW-Whitewater with a bachelor’s degree in education; and UW-Madison with a master’s degree in education administration. Mr. Sweeney worked in the Racine Unified School District for 31 years. After retirement he enjoyed dividing his time between Presque Isle and Leesburg, Florida. Mr. Sweeney is a former member of St. Rose Catholic Church, and St. Lucy Catholic Church.
He is survived by his nephews Michael Sweeney of Oakley, Utah and James (Tracy) Sweeney of Upland, California, and niece Maureen (Glenn) Davis of Pomona, California; other relatives and friends. He was also preceded by his brother and sister-in-law Patrick and Irene Sweeney.
Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, January 9, 2019. Visitation begins at 4:00 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 5:00 p.m. Interment is private. Online guestbook at www.draeger-langendorf.com
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
