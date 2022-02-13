David L. Sullivan

1929-2022

RACINE - David Sullivan, 92, of Racine, passed away peacefully at St. Monica's Assisted Living on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Dave was born December 4, 1929 in Oshkosh to Patrick and Leone (Kitz) Sullivan. He attended Oshkosh schools graduating in 1948. Dave married his high school sweetheart, Betty Treichel, on Feb. 18, 1950.

Dave retired from North Chicago Abbott Laboratories in 1988 after 31 years of service. Dave and Betty enjoyed golfing with many friends in Racine, Kenosha and Sarasota. They also enjoyed card games and traveling with friends to Europe and other destinations in their retirement. Dave and Betty celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary with their family in 2020. Betty preceded Dave's death in 2020.

Dave is survived by a brother Thomas (Betty) Sullivan; three children: Patrick (Lucy) Sullivan, Kathie (Hugh) Tollack, Thomas (Lori) Sullivan; seven grandchildren: Jason Harrington (Kelsey Macomber), Lisa (Zach) Hansen, Gregory Sullivan (Hilary Huizenga), Katie (Mike) Anderson, Lauren Tollack, Audra Sullivan (Dustin Andersen), Elizabeth (Jake) Zabojnik; eight great-grandchildren: Mira, Spencer, Ava, Logan, Arabella, Brielle, Kaylee and Charlotte. Dave is also survived by two sisters-in-law: Clara (Marty) Marcellis, JoAnn Boyd; and a brother in-law Donald Treichel.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at St. Monicas and Hospice Alliance for their loving care. A Celebration of Dave's Life will be held privately with the family.

