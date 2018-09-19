August 4, 1957—September 16, 2018
David L. Richards, age 61 of Winthrop Harbor, IL died at home under Hospice Care on Sunday, September 16, 2018.
Born in Kenosha on August 4, 1957, he was the son of the late Arnold and Anna (Roberts) Richards. He was a graduate of Tremper High School. David moved to Winthrop Harbor six years ago. For many years, David was employed in the Printing Industry and was a former member of the Printers Union. He was later employed in the shipping and receiving department of Westosha Tool.
Earlier in life, David was very active in the Boy Scouts of America. David loved everything that involved the outdoors. He was an avid motorcyclist, boater, camper and horseshoe player. David enjoyed using his horseshoe skills to play on the Kreuser’s Lagoon league.
David is survived by his significant other, Bernadine “Bernie” Flores; his children and their families, Christa Richards and her son, Ethan Richards, Jake (Tabitha Wessels) Richards and their children, Ellie and Jack David Richards, Tristen Cairo and his daughter, Leighla Cairo; Miranda (David) VanCleve and their children, Ariana and Maddux VanCleve, Janelle (Lucas) McCann and Collin (Jennifer Lee) Cairo and their daughter, Taryn Beck. He is further survived by his siblings, Arnold “Rick” Richards, Kent (Beverly) Richards, Dale (Marcia) Richards and Brenda (Mike) Usinger; and many loving nieces and nephews.
On July 19, 1980, he was united in marriage to Vicki Moeller. They were blessed with two children, Christa and Jake. Their union was later dissolved.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Allen Richards; and Bernie’s grandson, Bryce Cairo.
Funeral Services honoring David’s life will be held on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at the Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the family would be appreciated.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heartland Hospice for the exceptional love and care they provided.
Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home
& Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144
262-658-4101
Online Condolences at www.piasecki-althaus.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.