David L. Miller
September 18, 1956 - September 27, 2018
RACINE - David L. Miller, age 62, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, September 27, 2018.
He was born in Racine on September 18, 1956, son of the late James and Dolores (Nee: Lossin) Miller Sr.
On May 21, 1994 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church he was united in marriage to the love of his life Sharon “Sharry” A. Larson. Dave was an employee of Racine Steel and was so proud of the many lifelong friends he made while working there. He was an eclectic collector of beautiful oddities, when placed together were uniquely Mr. Miller. Dave enjoyed long drives in his beautiful antique car and fast rides in his street rod. As recent Dave was given a clean bill of health after battling cancer for eleven months. He will be fondly remembered for his wonderful sense of humor. Above all, Dave cherished time spent with his family and friends in the Neighborhood.
He will be dearly missed by his son, Stephen Nelson; his gal, Sue Aiken; brothers, James (Robin) Miller Jr., Stephen (Kim) Miller, Cousin Bob; best friend, Ken Saylor; niece, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Sharry; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Floyd and Anne Larson; brother-in-law, Robert Larson; and nephew, Christopher Miller.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 5, 2018, 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. Memorials to Make-A-Wish Foundation or to the American Cancer Society have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
