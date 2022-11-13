David L. "Hoffy' Hoffman

Sept. 24, 1946 – Nov. 10, 2022

STURTEVANT – David “Hoffy” Hoffman, age 76, passed away November 10, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah; sister, Beckie (Rajelio) Ramirez; brothers: Rick (Christine) Hoffman and Tim Hoffman. He is also survived by many, many friends. He was a much loved man.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Hoffman and Doris (nee: Michna) Hoffman.

Funeral services celebrating Hoffy’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 7:00 pm. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday from 5:00 – 7:00 pm.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000