CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — David L. Hannon died October 3, 2022 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Dave, born in Racine to David and Alvina Wheelock Hannon, is survived by his wife, Beverly, six children and spouses, five grandchildren and loving relatives. David graduated from Horlick High School, was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps, and graduated magna cum laude from UW Madison. He worked for Collins Radio, Cedar Rapids, IA. Please read full obituary and leave memories at stewartbaxter.com.