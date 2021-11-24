 Skip to main content
David L. Fromel

David L. Fromel

April 1, 1953—Nov. 19, 2021

RACINE – David L. Fromel, 68, passed away at home on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Dave was born in Jerome, ID on April 1, 1953, to the late Otis W. and Gladys (nee Clark) Fromel. On June 12, 1993, Dave married Lynne A. (Proechel), who survives him along with other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Dave served in the U.S. Marine Corp for 20 years. He retired from Triumph Trucking Company. Dave and Lynne enjoyed traveling and watching the Milwaukee Brewers. He was an active member of the Racine County Line Rifle Club.

A visitation for Dave will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, November 27, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A private family interment with Full Military Honors will take place at a later time.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

