David L. Ebbers

His kids earned the right to drive his vehicles by meticulously detailing his cars ... every single Sunday. They earned the right to stay in his house by doing chores, and he taught them what it was to have a work ethic.

He enjoyed cooking, often waking everyone in the house up to the smell of fried bacon and eggs. In the autumn he made fresh batches of chili, whipped up some mean chocolate malts with his 1970's Vitamix he purchased from the State Fair. The machine was so loud we all plugged our ears while it was on. However, there was nothing better to this day than his fresh caught fish-fry's.

He taught his children to love a good thunderstorm – and assured them it was just the angels that were bowling in heaven. He was most at home in nature. He loved to walk his dogs at Bong Recreation Area, fish the lakes of Wisconsin and Canada, and he always took the scenic route home. He taught his children and half of Burlington how to downhill ski. He engaged in competitive lawn mowing and manicuring with his neighbors. Dave loved to spent hours reviving his historic home with great pride. He also made sure his kids saw the great athletes in person, taking us to see Brian Winters sink a 3-pointer, Rollie Fingers pitch and Brett Favre throw a touchdown.